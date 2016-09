Animal welfare experts are looking for a new home for Holly, a five-year-old cross collie Labrador currently at Dogs Trust in West Calder.

Holly is a very playful dog who loves her teddy bears and squeaky toys. She is an active girl who loves long walks, playing search and find, and will do anything for a treat.

Holly can be unsure and suspicious of people at first, and is scared of other dogs so she would suit a quiet and experienced home.

To offer Holly a home, call 01506 873459.