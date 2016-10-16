Pet of the Week: Eddie

He might scare the pants off movie tough guy Indiana Jones, but Eddie the cornsnake a real sweetheart who is looking for someone to look after him.

Eddie is currently in the care of the Scottish SPCA after he was spotted slithering around outside all by his lonesome. Although Eddie is very shy at the moment, experts at the centre feel he will start to become more confident when he is handled regularly by an owner who really cares for him.

If you can give Eddie the home he needs please call the centre on 03000 999 999.