People invited to make views known on equality for LGBT month

Central Scotland Regional Equality Council (CSREC) invite people to come along and share their experiences for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender (LGBT) History month.

CSREC’s Falkirk People’s Rights and Equality Group provides the opportunity for people living, working, studying in, and visiting, the Forth Valley area to come and talk about difficulties they may be having in accessing services, and to present their ideas for how life in Falkirk could be made to be fairer, more accessible, more inclusive and equal for everyone.

The latest meeting of the group takes place at Falkirk’s Park Street Community Education Centre on Wednesday, February 8 from 6.30pm and includes a celebration of LGBT History Month and a talk from two local organisations on the work they do to support LGBT people in the Forth Valley area.

Daniel Jones, CSREC’s Equality Engagement Officer, said: “Falkirk People’s Rights and Equality Group provides the people of Falkirk with an excellent opportunity to come along and talk about any issues they might be facing, but have not been able to bring to the attention of anyone in another setting.

“At the first meeting of the group in November, a number of issues were raised which we have brought to the attention of the relevant people. Throughout LGBT History Month we must continue to reflect on the events which have helped to advance LGBT equality.”

Visit www.fpreg-feb.eventbrite.co.uk for more.