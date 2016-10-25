People in Scotland do the most thinking on the toilet ...

Brits are becoming more unhygienic, the results of a new study into the nation’s bathroom etiquette have shown.

Among the bathroom blunders committed by young people was not washing their hands after going to the toilet – something they’re four times more likely to do.

They’re also three times more likely to use someone else’s razor or toothbrush!

Putting the younger generation to shame, 65% of people over 45 have never used someone else’s bathroom products.

Another filthy fact revealed in the survey, which was carried out by bathroom firm Soakology, was that 18-24 year olds are 42% more likely to wee in the shower compared to those aged 55 and older.

Settling a debate that has rocked households across the country, 87% of women want to find the toilet seat down – and so do 60% of men!

Chatting on the toilet may be commonplace, but just one in 25 people are happy to talk to someone else whilst doing their business.

Whilst on the toilet, a 37% majority like to do nothing else but the very business they’re there for. Of the 63% who like to, err, stay busy, 22% check their emails and 14% play games.

Soakology’s director, Peter Hirsch, says: “Etiquette is a big part of British culture, so we expected to find that even our bathroom visits are governed by a customary code.

“However, we were surprised by some of the survey results, particularly surrounding the difference in behaviour in the different generations surveyed and areas of the UK.”

Here is a regional breakdown of our bathroom habits:

• People in Scotland do the most thinking whilst sitting on the toilet (42%)

• People in Wales are most likely to sing in the bath/shower (57%)

• People in Northern Ireland are most likely to courtesy flush (47%)

• People in the West Midlands are most likely to cry in the bath/shower (32%)

• People in the South West are most likely to wee in the bath/shower (49%)

• People in the North West are most likely to fall asleep in the bath

• People in Yorkshire are the most demanding when it comes to having the toilet seat down (78%)

• People in the North East are least likely to wash their hands after using the toilet (2%)

• People in East Anglia are most likely to clean a toilet before sitting on it

• People in the East Midlands are most likely to do very little other than what baths and showers are meant for (19%)