People gain as much from volunteering as beneficiaries do

With so many changes taking shape in society in 2016, a volunteer centre is urging people to make changes for the better for the year ahead.

CVS Falkirk, based in Falkirk’s Callendar Business Park, says research shows volunteering is good for your health and wellbeing, improves confidence and self-esteem, and gives participants the chance to meet new people and have new experiences.

The centre firmly believes volunteering can also improve lives beyond health and say those who do it keep on doing it as they enjoy it so much once they start.

Chief executive Karen Herbert said: “As we say goodbye to 2016 and welcome in 2017, many of us think about making resolutions from healthy eating to changing career.

“This year we ask you to think about volunteering – getting involved in your community and making a difference to the many people that make up our community.

“Volunteering opens up great new experiences, allowing people to learn new skills, meet new people and create routines, all the while helping other people and their communities.

“Volunteering is an exchange and is as much about people gaining from their volunteering as those receiving the help do.”

Moira Dunning, who volunteers with a variety of groups and organisations in Falkirk, said: “I don’t just volunteer for the sake of it – I want to believe in what I do, to make a difference.”

For information contact CVS on (01324) 692000.