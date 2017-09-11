Pedal for Scotland hit by saboteurs

Saboteurs scattered metal tacks on the road in a bid to disrupt Scotland’s biggest charity cycling event.

Police are investigating following reports of tacks being placed on the Pedal for Scotland route in and around Linlithgow and Whitecross yesterday.

No cyclists were injured but a number of bikes were damaged. Inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing, police said.

Over 7000 people cycled from Glasgow to Edinburgh to raise money for charity in the event’s 19th year.

Around 900 riders of all ages took part in the family friendly Wee Jaunt, joining the Classic challenge riders for the last ten miles from Linlithgow to the Royal Highland Centre.

Motorists and residents faced disruption with a number of roads closed for most of the day while the event was on.

There was anger and frustration last year from affected organisations in the area at the way the event was communicated and organised.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2396 of September 10.