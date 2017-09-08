Paying staff more money actually helps your business

Paying your staff more money helps your business grow, says Falkirk West MSP Michael Matheson.

The MSP, who is also Scotland’s Justice Secretary, is urging local companies to sign up to become Living Wage employers as one fifth of the country’s workforce earn less than £8.45 an hour.

Mr Matheson’s call comes after the number of accredited Living Wage employers in Scotland reached 900 when drinks giant Diageo joined the scheme last week.

The Scottish Living Wage, which is independently calculated by the Living Wage Foundation, currently stands at £8.45 an hour – above the UK Government’s minimum wage of £7.50 for workers aged over 25.

There are 10 accredited Living Wage employers in the Falkirk Council area and Mr Matheson wants more to join the scheme.

He said: “The real Living Wage can make a huge difference to both workers and employers. For employers, paying a wage based on the cost of living is an investment in their people as well as their business, because all the evidence shows it leads to increased productivity, reduced absences and improved staff retention.

“Low pay is one of the main causes of in-work poverty, so it’s vital that employers who can pay the real Living Wage do so.”

Businesses interested in signing up can find out more at scottishlivingwage.org or by calling the Scottish Living Wage Foundation on 0141 353 0440.