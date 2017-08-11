Party at Palace: Everything you need to know

One of the summer’s biggest music festivals kicks off tomorrow and it is all happening right on your door step in Linlithgow.

Here’s everything you need to know about the festival.

The site is overlooking the stunning Linlithgow Palace on the east side of the town just off Blackness Road.

The gates open at 12.30pm on Saturday with the first act Jimmi Nolan on at 1pm on the main stage. Headliners Kaiser Chiefs are set to be on at 8.30pm after the Noisettes (4.15pm), Lightning Seeds (5.30pm), Ash (7pm).

There is of course a number of local offerings on the Break Out Stage and the Acoustic stage too. The sellout event finishes at 10pm.

Then on Sunday Jack Stark kicks things off at 1pm on the main stage with Hipsway (6.05pm), Razorlight (7.15pm) and Amy Macdonald bringing down the curtain with her exciting pyrotechinic display at 8.45pm.

Festival-goers are asked to only bring the essentials as there will be heightened security and everyone will have their bags searched. No food or drink can be brought into the event. A fast track system will be in operation for those who do not have bags.

There will be three entrance points but revellers are being urged to be patient. Children aged 0-5 years old don’t need a ticket. All children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

There are generally no readmissions unless there is a very good reason for it so once you leave you can’t get back in.

There will be a wide range of food offerings Indian, Italian, Mexican, American, vegetarian, vegan and donuts, waffles and ice cream for those who have a sweeter tooth.

There will be two main bars with a selection of beers, wine, cider and pre mixed spirits and 140 staff will be helping out.

The terrain might not be suitable for all wheelchairs and buggies but stewards are there to assist when possible.

Revellers can bring their own camping chairs but won’t be allowed within 50 metres of the stage in the “chair free zone”.