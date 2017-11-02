Parents make safety plea for school playground

Mums and dads of children at Westquarter primary are calling on the school to upgrade a play area surface they claim is unsafe.

Parents have complained to the school and Falkirk Council that the gravelly ground under a play trail has injured scores of children, some of whom have needed hospital treatment, and needs a softer surface to break falls.

Parent John Hamilton whose daughter required stitches to her head after a fall, said: “The council and the school do not seem to care what is happening here as it would cost money to change to a safe surface, which other Falkirk schools have.”

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “The playground surface at Westquarter Primary School is similar to that of other schools across our estate and is inspected regularly by school staff and annually by technical staff. Although some playground improvement work is scheduled to take place in 2018/19, we are liaising with the head teacher to see if any minor repair work is needed now.”