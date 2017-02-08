Parents get parking fines on primary school run

Eight parents were fined and another was warned for inconsiderate parking at and around a primary school this morning.

Parking around Larbert Village primary has been a cause for concern for some time forcing road policing teams carrying out patrols to take action.

Seven drivers were issued with £50 fixed penalty notices for causing unnecessary obstruction by parking or stopping on the prescribed school zig zag lines.

One driver received a £100 fixed penalty notice and three penalty points for parking on the pedestrian crossing in Main Street, Larbert.

Another parent was warned for stopping in the bus stop near to the school.

Larbert Community Sergeant Ally Goldie said: “These patrols were carried out for the sole purpose of protecting the school children walking to school.

“The road markings are very clear, however, drivers continue to park in such a dangerous manner. We will continue these patrols in all the schools in the Larbert/Denny area.

“We would encourage parents to walk their children to school where possible rather than driving. We are aware that there will be times when it is necessary to drive children to school, but please consider where you park.

“These fines are steep, but they are intended as a deterrent to parking dangerously and ultimately will go a long way to ensuring children are kept safe when walking to school.”