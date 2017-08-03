Parents and children show their community spirit after school damage

A community has rallied around a primary school after heartless vandals wrecked the nursery play area in a drunken rampage.

The damage took place some time between last Wednesday evening and Thursday morning at Carron Primary when benches in the playground were broken and windows on a play house were smashed.

Other wreckage included felt being ripped from the roof of the play house, a storage container cracked and broken drink bottles strewn across the small playing areas.

Boozed-up yobs are being blamed for the vandalism which has sickened members of the community who got together to clear up the mess left behind following Thursday night’s incident.

A clean-up was then organised on Facebook page Carron Primary Parents with scores of mums, dads and youngsters all at the school on Monday morning to get the play area back to normal.

Parent Holly Williams, who has two children at the school, said: “The kids are really upset and disappointed, but they all wanted to come down and help fix it up again.

“It’s really great to see the response from literally one post on the Facebook page where people said ‘let’s get in there and get it fixed.”

Head teacher Fraser Forsyth was scouring through CCTV images on Monday and praised the community for its “incredible” efforts.

He said: “I’m delighted to see the community effort in returning the nursery to the condition it was before this mindless vandalism within the school. These people are just turning up to lend a hand, it’s just incredible

“I always knew we had incredible families and this proves that.”

Buildbase and B&Q have both provided materials to help repair the damage.

Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to contact police on 101.