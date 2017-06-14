Paintings will bring in cash

The owners of Torwood Garden Centre have had a blooming good idea to raise cash for charity.

On Saturday they will host an auction of the work by members of Central Arts Association which has been on display.

The artists have now donated their work and it will be auctioned off with all proceeds going to Macmillanc Cancer Support and Strathcarron Hospice.

There will be 26 paintings and 14 small artworks going under the hammer of auctioneer Robert Taylor.

The auction takes place at 2pm but if you cannot manage along, bids can be handed to a member of Torwood’s staff before Saturday.

The following weekend, Fiona Barrowman will be holding a sale of her late husband Campbell’s artwork at Torwood Garden Centre on June 24 and 25.

She has pledged to raised £5000 from his work with all the money going to Maggie’s Forth Valley.

The sale will be from 10am to 3pm both days.