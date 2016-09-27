Optician has sights set on Bollywood

A talented young owner of an Indian restaurant is the only Scottish competitor to make the grand final of Miss India UK 2016.

Sonam Solhotra is part owner of the Bainsford family-run eatery Indian Harvest – which is backing her as a sponsor for the competition – and a true example of beauty and brains.

A part-time optician, she has degrees in clinical science, optometry and project management and works as a manager at Indian Harvest at weekends. No stranger to the world of fashion and beauty, she is also on the books of a model agency in Glasgow.

She said: “It’s a good opportunity and I just think it’s something fun to do. I’ve been in a few music videos in the past, but you get the chance to appear in a Bollywood film if you win this competition.”

Sonam, known to her pals as Sonia, will be heading down to Manchester this weekend to take on the rest of the UK.

She is the only representative from Scotland and is proud to fly the flag for her country down south.

The grand final takes place on Sunday in the Victoria Warehouse near Manchester United’s Old Trafford football ground and, as well as the beauty pageant, there will also be a fashion and beauty exhibition, VIP judges, celebrity guests and an exclusive live performance from Bhangra superstar Juggy D.

The overall winner gets the chance to travel to the USA for the World Final, visit Bollywood and gain expert training in their chose profession.

Visit www.missindiauk2016.com for more information.