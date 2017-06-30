When royalty comes calling

So now we know why the Kelpies were getting a spruce up recently – they’re going to get a visit from HM The Queen.

Well if everyone else is looking out their best bib and tucker, why shouldn’t the giant iconic sculptures which have transformed our landscape in recent years be looking their best?

When Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh performed the official opening of Forth Valley Royal Hospital six years ago, many of us thought that would be the royal couple’s last visit to the area. But obviously the warm welcome they received from staff, patients and visitors, encouraged them to come back!

It is fitting that the Helix Park and the Kelpies get this royal seal of approval.

The project was always an ambitious one but the people behind it had the vision to make it happen.

Those of us who sat in the press conference when the £25 million of Lottery funding was announced, realised something big was about to happen – but I don’t think many realised the effect it would have on the area. I’ll admit that I didn’t.

But fast forward ten years and we can all see the benefits.

Our communities have a great park and outdoor area, tourists are flocking here and our local economy is boosted by £1.5 million annually.

With Prince Philip announcing that he will be stepping down from official duties in the Autumn, I think we can say that this will be the last time he visits Falkirk district.

Hopefully, the sun will shine and the crowds will turn out in force to give our royals the warmest of welcomes.