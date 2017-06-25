Welcome to new BB Scotland director

John Sharp, the new BB director for Scotland is now firmly in place at Carronvale House in Larbert. If you want to get in touch he can be contacted on john.sharp@boys-brigade.org.uk. He is also on Twitter @johnBBscotland.

Having mentioned the Scottish youth parliament election, it was good to hear mention in the Scottish Parliament of the BB in its promotion of our work and how highly regarded it is, both at local and national levels.

The BB also hosted a week-long Scottish parliamentary exhibition to highlight the exten it gives to young people opportunities to get involved in recreation, sport and play. MSPs showed a great deal of interest and some expressed willingness to visit local companies which will be pursued.

As some companies are preparing to go off to camp, I can already report on the BB camp on Cumbrae where 120 company section members and officers from 12 companies took over the island from May 26 to 29. The young people got the chance to try a host of activities including cycling, football, volleyball and water sports.

There are still a few places left on the new entrants course for KGVI officer cadets at Carronvale from July 29 to August 4. This well established course over two weeks in successive years gives a unique and exciting opportunity for fellowship and training of young people to be leaders in the organisation.

Do any boys in your company show a talent for art? Since the Brigade conference is to be held in Edinburgh next year and it is also ‘‘The Year of Young People’’ BB Scotland committee want to engage our young people in the design of the event logo. It will be used on conference material and also on commemorative badge given to all delegates. Great chance for an ‘‘arts and crafts’’ project at camp. Details can be found on http://boys-brigade.org.uk/2018-conference-logo-competition/.