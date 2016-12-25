Two local teams in regional quiz final

With 1st Denny and Dunipace Company (Westpark Church) going through from the national BB Masterteam quiz round over which I presided in November, I’m happy to report that their success continued in round two on Saturday, December 10, when they competed at one of the four venues to decide on the Scottish finalists.

They will then be joined by 1st Bearsden, 65th Edinburgh, 2nd Gourock, 3rd Inverness and another local team from 1st Polmont (Brightons Church) on February 27. Thereafter, the winner will progress to the national final being hosted this year in Northern Ireland on April 8, 2017. Well done boys in having two teams from Falkirk and District Battalion in the Scottish Final.

Word of festive activities from 3rd Falkirk (Peoples’ Church) and I’m sure there are others out there, too, but perhaps at this time of year officers are busier than usual and I’ve not picked up on such?

The Anchor Boys, Juniors and Company Section all recently enjoyed a visit from Cool Creatures, which is run by a BB officer from West Calder.

The boys had the chance to learn about and hold meerkats, an armadillo, a lizard, a tortoise and a massive snake. It was certainly an interesting night. The boys loved it.

The Anchor Boys and Juniors started December with a trip to Falkirk Youth Theatre’s production of Sleeping Beauty in Falkirk Town Hall. The pantomime was well produced and the boys enjoyed all the opportunities for participation.

A little later Christmas nights out took place with Anchor Boys and Juniors having traditional parties at the Peoples’ Church hall with the addition of a few ‘‘new’’ games. Santa of course took time to pop in for the younger boys.

The boys from Company Section had their night out at the Xtreme Karting at Larbert which, as always, produced keen competition and a few adrenalin filled moments.

Enjoyable and a good conclusion to the first half of the session.