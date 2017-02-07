Trump’s discrimination and racism is not welcome here

This week I stood up for what I truly believe in. What I personally did wasn’t some grand movement which sparked the inspirations of others to do the same.

What I did was slightly more low-key but still included thousands of others, as we united together to make our voices heard.

This week, I went to a Trump protest in Glasgow – as a journalist but mostly as an advocate of doing what is morally and ethically right.

It was the first time I’d actively taken part in a protest. Those of you who follow me on Facebook or Instagram realise that I’m not someone who keeps my political opinion, especially those regarding the White House, quiet, but I don’t shout about it either.

An odd share or two of an article and a picture here and there doesn’t constitute the majority of my social media feeds. However, on Monday night I shouted louder than I ever have before.

I stood alongside five of my fellow journalists and close friends and we united together, along with thousands of others, to make it clear that Trump’s racism and discrimination is not welcome in our country.

I have never felt so proud in all my life.

The most refreshing thing though was to see how many young people were taking part. Young doesn’t just constitute people my age – I met a girl aged about eight who stood with her mum with a banner that read: “refugees are welcome here.”

This is a worldwide problem – it doesn’t just affect those of us a certain age.

I am perfectly aware that a string of protests across the UK won’t be enough to shake Trump’s presidency.

But our stances did not go unnoticed. My Twitter notifications were on fire with retweets and likes from people across the globe. So who’s to say we can’t make a change?