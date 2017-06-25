Tragedy made us all stop and think

The dreadful events in London where fire devastated a tower block, claiming so many lives, are almost incomprehensible.

There has already been lots written and much vocalised about why it happened and how we can ensure nothing similar occurs.

No doubt it will be months if not years before most of the information is made public but all any decent human being can do for now is pray for those involved and, if able, give to the disaster fund set up to help those who have lost everything.

The story about the youngster who went to school only hours after they had escaped from their burning home with nothing but the clothes on their back was extraordinary. However, the fact that her classmates brought in clothes, toiletries, and money to give to her restores your faith in humanity.

It’s difficult to imagine suddenly being left with nothing. No clothes, no shoes, no money or bank cards to get money. And no mobile phone to get in touch with relatives and let them know you are safe.

Those who are involved in trying to help these poor people who escaped from Grenfell Tower piece their lives back together have been criticised for not doing enough. But let’s remember that what has happened to them probably hasn’t occurred since the Blitz.

And life in 2017 is a lot more complicated than it was almost 75 years ago.

When a group of friends and I got together at the weekend this latest tragedy was obviously a major topic of conversation.

It did lead us to discuss what we would do if we were running from a burning building or if our home was being flooded – what items would we grab as we made a bid for safety?

After children and grandchildren (funnily enough husbands didn’t feature highly in the list of must be saved, but probably because they are able to look after themselves ...) it was then pets that most decided they would want to ensure were safe.

But some said that they would grab photographs, particularly older ones that they don’t have any digital record of, while others said sentimental items of jewellery would be the thing they would try to take with them.

However, one very organised person – she works in a bank – said that she had one of those metal filing boxes that sits in a cupboard near the door. Inside is passports, bank and insurance details, plus her family’s birth certificates.

Sadly for many of the people affected by this tower block fire there was no opportunity to escape but our conversation did leave us with food for thought.