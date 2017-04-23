Times away for recreation

On the hottest weekend of the year to date, 22 members of the Falkirk and District Stedfast Association enjoyed their annual weekend away at the Pitlochry Hydro Hotel. Good food and fellowship was central to the three-day stay with members taking time out in the sun to visit local attractions of the theatre, dam, loch, street market, shops and cafes as well as nearby towns and shopping outlets. Still in pursuit of their Arts & Crafts badges (at least for some) the usual Saturday night involvement was led by Margaret who had the veterans producing ‘‘egg box roses’’, more by luck than dexterity in some instances! The Sunday parade was to the parish church where the Rev. Mary Haddow had the troops again producing colourful prayer flowers as part of a Mothers’ Day celebration. Everyone departed thanking Helen for all the arrangements, her baptism in this weekend event and asking where to next year?

2nd Larbert (Old Church) also travelled on a recent Sunday to have the boys attend a Sunderland v Manchester United football game.

They arrived at the stadium in plenty of time to soak up the atmosphere.

The way home had the mandatory stop at McDonalds in Berwick behind seven other buses in the queue! One boy used his initiative and training from his recent attendance at ‘Building Your Skills’ course by staying on the warm bus and having his father join the ‘line’. Clearly this lad will go far! However the volume of customers led to disappointment for some who were unable to cash in their free McFlurry vouchers due to their being sold out. Maybe next year? A great day out thanks to Sunderland AFC, Harlequin Coaches and, of course, officers, driver Andy and helpers.