The ongoing drive for finding funding

I often mention fundraising as something of necessity carried out by companies to enhance their abilities to provide ever more diverse opportunities for their boys.

When funds become available by way of donation or grant it is all the more acceptable as it illustrates not only support by the donor but also not having to set aside time or effort which can so often be better employed by our volunteers. The Battalion honorary president, the Rev. Colin Mailer, is well acquainted with such needs and benefits and at the end of his term as president of Polmont Probus Club, when offered a sum, he offered it for the use of the Battalion. Colin too has offered his services this session to assist with the celebrations for the centenary of the Battalion being set up. We look forward to hearing of the plans being put together by a team led by our president Daniel Green. Carrier bag fundraising through supermarkets who have access to small grants made possible since the introduction of carrier bag charges, is perhaps worth considering and indeed may not only help with programme ideas and equipment but also raise the profile of the BB locally. Online links are available through Tesco ‘Bags of Help’, Co-op Community Fund and Asda Foundation. In these days of ‘‘equal opportunity’’ I’m sure you will recall my indicating BB Girls’ Associations but more common in Scotland is the Girls’ Brigade so prominent in many churches and working alongside the BB. So much so, the Scotland committee has decided along with the GB to begin talks on joint working with a view perhaps to minimising duplication of effort for young people involved where activities are appropriate. The popular ‘Big Sleepover’ for Juniors hosted at the Glasgow Science Centre has again been booked for November 3, 2017. Something to be kept in mind when planning activities.