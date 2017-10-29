Text of the week

“Pray then in this way: Our Father in heaven, hallowed be your name. Your kingdom come. Your will be done, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors.” (Matthew 6:9-12 NRSV)

We cannot live by bread alone. Jesus quotes this old Testament wisdom when he is in the wilderness for forty days and nights and the devil comes to tempt him.

So although we cannot live by bread alone nonetheless we are told to pray “give us this day our daily bread”.

There is more to life than physical comfort, but God does not operate in our lives at a super contemplative level.

It is in the everyday needs, in the ordinary things, in the grist and grit of daily living that God is with us and asks us to seek him out. God, like bread, is not for high days and holidays but for every day.

Rev. Alec Shuttleworth

Tulliallan and Kincardine Parish Church