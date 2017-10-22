Text of the week

‘One day when Jesus was praying alone, the disciples came to him. “Who do the crowds say I am? He asked them. “Some say that you are John the Baptist,” they answered. “Others say that you are Elijah, while others say that one of the prophets of long ago has come back to life.” “What about you?” he asked them. “Who do you say I am?” Peter answered, “You are God’s Messiah.”’ (Luke 9: 18-20)

We live busy lives, so busy that we don’t often get time to stop and think, and when we do, God is not on the agenda for we have umpteen other things to contemplate that interest us in this life we lead. Some believe in God, some don’t, some say there might be a God. Worth a moment to think what you believe. God desperately wants us all to know him and his love for us, so he sent Jesus into the world. Jesus called disciples to follow him and to continue his work on earth, so he had to be sure of their commitment, that’s why he asked them, “Who do you say I am?” Peter responded with heart and soul and, with others, went on to spread the Christian message that is now worldwide. Jesus: who do you say he is?

Rev. Robert Allan

Minister,

Falkirk Trinity Church