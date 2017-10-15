Text of the week

“What could I have done for my vineyard that I have not done? I expected it to yield grapes. Why did it yield sour grapes instead?” (Isaiah, 5,4)

A strange notion - how can God be disappointed?

It seems he feels badly let down by the lack of cooperation in his grand material and spiritual project – from Big Hot Bang to Long Cold Dark – plus that elusive whatever more.

This in spite of his efforts to guide his people and even explain the project to them by the law and the prophets - at least as far as could be remotely comprehensible at the time.

Even his chosen spearhead goes blunt. It gets worse as we look at our world now and find in it not just lack of cooperation with the Planner but opposition, even violent, opposition.

‘What more can I do?’ he mourns. As a last resort, he says to himself: ‘they will respect my son’. (Matthew 21,38). Aye right!

But he did send his son because he never gives up or goes back on his promises. The project is still on course and ever shall be.

His love and pity is still our hope.

Fr Robert Hendrie

Retired Parish Priest, Banknock