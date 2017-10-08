Text of the week

“Earth and sky will pass away, but my words will never pass away! But about that day or hour no one knows, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father.” (Matthew 24: 35 & 36)

Scientists believe one day, far into the future, our sun will die and life on earth will cease. So just now everyone can choose to live as they like! In today’s text, Jesus made a promise about his words; it was before he was historically unjustly judged, crucified, died and buried.

But he rose from the dead and was seen by hundreds of people before returning to Heaven. Acts 1: 11 ‘Men of Galilee, why do you stand looking up towards heaven? This Jesus, who has been taken up from you into heaven, will come in the same way as you saw him go into heaven.’ It’s recommended you read and consider the whole chapter from Matthew’s Gospel; the context is all about Jesus promised return.

It announces the end of the world; the Creators final act of taking his people to heaven and judgement on all who are in an unbelieving faithless state. It’s not known when Jesus will return; it could happen anytime; only God the Father knows, as it’s his prerogative as Creator and Sustainer of life. Are you ready?

Readiness is putting your trust in Jesus, confessing and turning from unbelief, becoming his disciple, depending on him as your Lord and Saviour.

Martin Jones

Elder, Olivet Evangelical Church, Falkirk