Text of the week

‘Speak to one another with psalms, hymns, and songs from the Spirit. Sing and make music from your heart to the Lord.’ (Ephesians 5.19)

I went to see U2 in concert last week.

They didn’t have any Scottish dates in their tour so I had to trek down to Twickenham for the experience.

It was the 30th anniversary of their original Joshua Tree tour and they regaled us with classic tracks from that 1987 album.

It’s well known that a lot of U2 songs are inspired by Christian themes, such as grace, sacrifice, justice and peace.

It was breathtaking to stand in the stadium with about 80,000 people singing words like ‘I believe in kingdom come’ and ‘The real battle just begun, to claim the victory Jesus won.’

I guess most people there would not have called themselves committed Christians but there seemed to be something stirring in all our hearts as we sang these powerful words.

Go to any church in Falkirk this weekend and you’ll find people singing about deep things – the love of God, the transforming power of the death of Jesus, the Spirit of God bringing healing and vision to our lives, the challenge to seek justice and peace.

It might not sound like a stadium concert but if you join in (suspending any cynicism you have for a while) you’ll likely get drawn into that profound encounter with truth that comes from singing our hearts out.

Christians sometimes call it worship. If you’re looking for a space where you can encounter God, this might be a good place to start.

Martin Hodson,

Falkirk Baptist Church