Text of the week

“The man and his wife (Adam and Eve) were both naked, and they felt no shame. Let us fix our eyes on Jesus... who for the joy set before Him endured the cross, scorning its shame.” (Genesis 2: 25 and Hebrews 12: 2)

It is likely that Jesus was crucified just a few feet above the ground and that He was naked. This was to maximise the shame and make His cruel sufferings evident to the passers-by. God, in Christ, was put to shame for us.

Shame is a huge problem for us frail, weak, sinful mortals (whether we are conscious of the shame or not) and Jesus on the Cross bore our sins and our shame.

He set us free from guilt and shame. That’s His mercy and kindness and love towards us.

In our original glorious and blissful state, in the Garden of Eden, there was no shame for there was no sin. God did not make us with any tendency to evil or any imperfection.

That came later; when we sinned. And, we have been hiding from God ever since. But He has come close to us in Christ Crucified and He entreats us to fix our eyes on Jesus and receive His salvation as a free gift. That’s His grace towards us. As we trust in Jesus God transmutes our shame into eternal glory.

The Psalmist, David, who had many troubles, says, ‘I sought the Lord, and He answered me; He delivered me from all my fears’.

Those who look to Him are radiant; their faces are never covered with shame.

Rev. James Todd,

Airth Parish Church