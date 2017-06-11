Text of the week

“For everything there is a season, a time for every activity under heaven.” (Ecc 3:1)

This verse, taken from a larger passage from the book of Ecclesiastes is well known, both in Christian circles and in culture in general.

It highlights the different times or seasons we can experience in life. Times of challenge and victory, sadness and joy, times of change and times of constant.

Like every season in a year, each one carries different significance. There can be purpose to even the hardest seasons and very often these are the times we grow most as we are stretched.

In fact, I’m learning that every season has its lessons and its good and bad times.

There’s Christmas in winter and sunburn in summer.

For us as a family this is a season of change as we get ready to move to a new area in the summer.

There’s uncertainty, excitement and other emotions in the mix, yet we’re learning to trust the One who is unchanging through every season and try and take the lessons we learn at this time into the next.

“He is our constant and as our shepherd, we trust that He will lead us safely to the next season.”

Whatever season of life you’re in today, I pray you realise the blessings and the lessons and remember God over all the seasons.

Pastor John Rollo,

Chaplain at Falkirk Football Club