Text of the week

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not unto your own understanding, in all your ways acknowledge him, and he will direct your paths.” (Proverbs 3:5-6)

As with many people when they get older I have become more interested recently in the hereafter.

I find myself wandering into a room in the house and saying, “Now, what am I here after”.

We moan about our memories and how they decline, but reassure yourself by asking any primary one teacher what is left and forgotten at the end of the day in a classroom and you’ll see things aren’t so bad.

I never forget this passage from the Bible, because when my mother gave me a bible it was written in her lovely handwriting on the fly-leaf. And it is a good text to remember.

Always trust in God, don’t think too highly of your own opinion, acknowledge God in your daily life and live confidently as a result. Good advice when my mother wrote it 50 years ago, good advice when Solomon wrote it 3000 years ago. Good advice now.

Rev. Alex Shuttleworth,

Tulliallan and Kincardine Parish Church