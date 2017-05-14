Text of the week

“When, Lord, did we ever see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you a drink? The King will reply, “I tell you, whenever you did this for one of the least important of these brothers of mine, you did it for me!” (Matthew 25: 37-40)

This Sunday, May 14, sees the beginning of Christian Aid Week.

The Christian Aid charity was set up by churches that wanted to help refugees in the Second World War, realising the plight of people in need, forced to leave homes and belongings and friends behind to start a new life elsewhere.

Christian Aid has kept up its vital work ever since, helping people in great need in some of the most deprived

and troubled places in the world.

The charity works in the name of the Christian faith but helps people in need regardless of faith, colour,

creed, etc. With all their heart Christian Aid and its supporters wish that poverty could be over, but until that day comes Christian Aid will continue its great work, following Jesus’ words in Matthew’s Gospel, showing kindness and love to all those in need. We all see pictures on television of those in desperate need and wonder how we can help.

Well, we can. Perhaps you could spare a thought and a prayer, and support an event or make a donation to Christian Aid?

Rev. Robert S.T. Allan,

Minister of Falkirk Trinity, Church of Scotland