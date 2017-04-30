Text of the week

‘So then faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.’ (Romans 10 verse 17)

‘For the Son of man (Jesus Christ) came to seek and to save the lost.’ (Luke 19 verse 10)

The Bible is the word of God that’s infused with the energy of wonderful stories of life changing truth. Have you read it?

You certainly should.

It contains true life stories of: betrayal, wrestling with God, shepherd becoming a king, wars won and lost, imprisonment, miracles, radical change through faith, encounters with God, hope and above all stories of

God’s mercy, love and compassion. Collectively the Bible through 40 different people over many centuries tells the big story of God’s constant searching and desire to know everyone personally.

This finds its climax in the story of Jesus Christ, the Son of God who

came to earth to save us from our sins. Jesus lived a perfect holy life which lead him at the first Easter to suffer and die, as our substitute for our sins, then to rise from the dead on Easter Sunday.

This is the true story above all other stories.

Over many centuries translating the Bible’s revelation into communicable formats and languages, able to be read and understood, leading to believing faith continues right up to today.

Using many avenues like Scottish Bible Society and Wycliffe Bible Translators.

These organisations are dedicated to doing it. By such means people across the world are open to the life-changing experience of God’s big story. Please don’t take my word for it read or listen to the Bible’s amazing story for yourself; there are many ways available to you do this.

Martin Jones,

Elder at Olivet Evangelical Church, Falkirk