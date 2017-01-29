Text of the week

“Worship the Lord with gladness; come before him with joyful songs.” (Psalm 100 v.2)

As a retired minister who now worships God as a member of a local congregation, I was surprised by the question, “Why do you?”

Many years ago an American friend said to me, ‘Christians don’t retire!’

My Christian faith began long before being called to the ministry and worshipping with others is still the way I acknowledge God and thank Him for the guidance and help he has given me throughout my life.

Belief and worship go hand in hand. Jesus was very critical of worship which did not reflect real life and people were always more important to him

than buildings.

If you are one of the many people who have left the church because of theological differences or moral issues, or for any manner of personal reasons; or have considered worship drab and uninspiring; or find current UK, American or European politics confusing and uncertain may I invite you to visit www.sanctuaryfirst.org.uk.

Politics with a small “p” is when Christians are called to share in the life of a community not withdraw from it.

Sanctuaryfirst seeks to share Christ’s love, not the politics of power. There you can find; help with worship, an appreciation of the wisdom and beauty of God’s creation, explore the stability and peace that trust in God brings, and share the hope which is found in the love and promises of Christ.

Gladness in worship isn’t about a building or following a particular minister; it’s about believing in and accepting the living God who is alive in Christ.

Allow him, through worship, to guide and help you in the present, and lead you into the future.

Rev. Evan Ross (Retired)