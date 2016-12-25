Text of the week

‘The Word became flesh and made his dwelling among us. We have seen his glory. No one has ever seen God, but God the One and Only, who is at the Father’s side, he has made him known.’ (John 1:14,18)

Christmas will soon be here. The stress levels are beginning to reach a peak. The presents will be opened and the wheelie-bin full! Most of the turkey will be eaten and the diet will start next week. However, amidst all the hype and sentimentality the most important event in history can be dulled by familiarity. Is Christmas simply a nice story, or does it have a more significant meaning? Much about Christmas is a mystery and we easily obscure that with the trivia and romance of a stable and hay and animals. We give too much attention to shepherds with their sheep and kings on their camels. We allow Christmas card images and school nativity scenes to determine how we view Christmas. Sentiment pushes aside significance. The mystery of Christmas concerns the mystery of the Incarnation, and the awareness of the amazing love of God, become man, and of God with us. And it goes beyond that. Charles Wesley wrote “ ‘Tis mystery all; the Immortal dies” and so it embraces the mystery of the cross, and our necessary response to the amazing love of God who died for us.

Have we fully grasped the significance of that truth, or have we allowed the most important event in history to become dulled by familiarity?

Douglas Moodie,

Olivet Evangelical Church, Falkirk