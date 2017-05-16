Stevie could be counted on so I’m gutted he has gone...

It’s been a while since I’ve written about politics, mostly because the changes in Scotland haven’t been too earth shattering.

However, with the local council elections last week, I felt it was important to acknowledge the hard work of our local councillors.

Although I can’t speak on behalf of other ward areas, the Lower Braes was home to one of the most well-established local councillors I’ve known – Stevie Jackson – who I’m sad to see go.

This is the first time I’ve voted in a local council election, although when I was younger I always accompanied my parents to Reddingmuirhead Community Centre to cast their votes.

Since turning 16, I’ve voted in the Scottish election, the independence referendum and the local council elections last week.

Whenever I’ve been present on Election Day – voting or not – Stevie Jackson has always been there.

Complete with a big grin on his face, he was always suited and booted with his yellow and black SNP badge, greeting absolutely everyone on their way in and out of the hall, regardless of their political persuasion.

He was the only politician who represented our area I’ve seen doing that. If that dosen’t scream commitment, what does?

This election was no different; when it came to voting time, he was stood there – the only candidate as usual – this time donning an Independent badge.

I was confident the people of Lower Braes would continue to see his face outside the community hall for a long time to come.

So when I realised Stevie hadn’t been re-elected, I was completely gutted.

I’d like to thank him for his outstanding dedication to our area. Our new representative has huge boots to fill.