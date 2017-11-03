Spectacular event, all in the planning

Falkirk Community Trust is staging the fireworks spectacular at Callendar Park this Sunday.

It promises to be an enjoyable night which includes entertainment and a fireworks display.

The event starts at 6.30pm with live performances on the event stage in front of Callendar House and the firework spectacular starting at 7.30pm.

Officers have attended multi-agency planning meetings for this event to make sure it’s a memorable and safe evening for all.

To help with getting to and leaving the event there have been some changes to local parking availability and some road closures which can be viewed on the Community Trust website.

The Falkirk Council website has also listed temporary traffic restrictions. Some of the surrounding roads will be closed before and, for a short period, after the event.

This will help everyone coming along to safely access the park and help with the flow of traffic as it leaves.

Free parking is available at designated sites, again listed on the website.

I would encourage you to follow the direction signs and park responsibly as it will be a very busy night!