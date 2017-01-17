Sophie’s Diary: It is our duty to report and be advocates of the truth

The start of 2017 has shown little shortage of controversy, with this week being no exception.

The Golden Globes, and any awards ceremony for that matter, is something which I look forward to every year, not just as an actor but as a journalist.

Of course this year I was once again glued to the ceremony because of the marvellous Meryl Streep, who we knew was to receive the Cecile B. DeMille award for “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment”. She has never been one to disappoint and once again the world was left flabbergasted by just how incredible this woman actually is.

As a journalist with an interest in the arts and entertainment, her speech hit me like a tonne of bricks. Somehow, she managed to touch upon a subject which simultaneously touched the hearts of every single creative in that room. As she quite rightly said, it is our duty as members of the press to report and be advocates of the truth. It is our responsibility to question and to hold people to account for their actions. To make it clear – not once did she mention Trump by name throughout her speech. Perhaps this is an all too similar reflection of modern day press and media.

Of course, Streep is a performer and, like the rest of us, it was her sole intention to spark the imagination of everyone in that room when she accepted her award. It’s undeniable she did just that – she had them all at the edge of their seats. But what I do think is most remarkable about her speech was not her ability to catch the attention of everyone in the room, but of everyone in the world. She did something which has been seldom seen recently – she used her power of position to give herself a voice which undoubtedly represented the entertainment industry

I think we can all learn a lot from Streep’s speech: Above everything else, the truth is most important, and don’t be afraid to say it. She’s hardly “overrated”, is she, Trump?