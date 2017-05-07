Simple but effective!

IT just goes to show that you don’t need extensive equipment to have a good time.

For the Beavers from 27th Bonnybridge a large piece of material and a bag of plastic balls did the trick.

The youngsters grabbed hold of the parachute and then faced the challenge of trying to stop the balls from falling to the ground while flapping the circular cloth up and down. And if that wasn’t difficult the leaders were determined to make the balls fall – needless to say the seniors did not win.

SCOUTS from Falkirk District travelled to Windsor Castle to take part in a parade and service dating back 80 years.

Cross Unit Explorer Scout assistant leader Graeme Galloway and Logan Henderson joined hundreds of other specially invited guests at the prestigious St George’s Day event.

The ceremony recognises the outstanding achievements of adults and young people including Queen’s Scouts – members who have achieved the highest youth award within Scouting. Participants marched into the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle, through the castle and to St George’s Chapel where they took part in the National Scout Service.

THE bravery of Bonnybridge’s naval heroes was commemorated in a service of thanks.

Scouts from the 27th Bonnybridge joined with members of the British Legion and the air cadets in presenting flags to Reverend George MacDonald who led the service at St Helen’s Church. It was followed by a procession from the community centre to the Memorial Garden for the unveiling of the Naval Services War Memorial.

The Scouts helped form a half circle of honour around the plinth which bears a plaque remembering the Royal Navy and Merchant Navy men who died in the two world wars.

THERE is still a chance to jet off to America for the World Scout Jamboree.

Potential unit leaders now have until May 12 to apply and anyone interested has until May 26 to submit their application. For information go to: www.scouts.scot/news-events/news/world-scout-jamboree-team-deadline-extended/.