Scouts’ plea for more helpers

THE appeal for volunteers to join Scout groups across the district continues.

From the Beavers to the Scouts there are gaps in leadership and parent helper teams.

It has been said by many and a UK-wide report a couple of months ago highlighted the need for an increasing number of people to help the Scouting movement keep going.

And for those who have dipped a toe in the volunteering waters many have found the rewards far outweigh the hour of so a week they give up.

While leaders undergo in-depth training, which includes first aid, PVG disclosure and a nights away (camping) permit, for parent helpers the requirement is to sign a self declaration form and offer your help when and if needed.

Adults in Scouting can also take a number of training courses which can lead to qualifications in a range of activities including those on water, hill walking, mountain climbing, etc.

If this has piqued your interest then get in touch with District Commissioner Ann Gilchrist at: falkirkdc@live.co.uk.

THE next big thing on the district Scouting calendar is the annual fun day at Barrwood on June 10.

Organiser Alan Wallace, Scout leader with the 93rd, is looking for all participating groups to complete their booking forms and send it with payment as soon as possible.

He and his team also need to know the number of leaders attending so they can be allocated an activity to manage.

The whole enterprise is a mammoth challenge and one which the Beavers, Cubs and Scouts who take part, really enjoy, although I don’t think anyone fully appreciates the amount of work which goes on behind the scenes. So please get in touch with Alan.

And before everyone who is taking part in this weekend’s district flag competition starts to complain, I know it’s a big event but it was mentioned last week!

So good luck to all the teams and fingers crossed for good weather.

For the latest from the district, including, I’m a Beaver Get Me Out of Here, go to our own website at: http://falkirk.frscouts.org.uk/index.php/district-news/.