Scouts on a roll in Switzerland

AN international gathering of Scouts and Explorers gave Torwood members the chance to gain badges in three key areas.

A team of 24 Scouts and seven leaders from 2nd Torwood travelled to Kandersteg, the international Scout camp in Switzerland, to take part in its permanent mini jamboree. The 10 17-year-olds worked on three key programme areas: High Alpine adventure, international friendship and environmental awareness.

The Scouts earned badges in all three areas during their 10-day visit.

Activities included international night where groups showcased some of their country’s delicacies; international games day; international barbeque to raise funds for a food project in Africa; and the international campfire with 600 Scouts from the United States, Sicily, Spain, Denmark, England, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Brazil, Australia, Germany, France.

The Scottish contingent was made up of groups from Edinburgh, Fraserburgh, Aboyne and Dunkeld.

Led by Rory on his bagpipes, the Torwood group attended a number of events and tried out fondue and rosti.Adventure included all the Scouts white water rafting on the Simme river; rock climbing on large rock slabs in the Sunnbuel Valley; climbing and zip-wiring through the trees in Seilpark at Interlaken; climbing up to 2562m in the Alps to stay in a Swiss Alpine Club Hut and spending time on the famous Rodhelbahn as well as taking dips in Lake Oeschinensee, Lake Thun and cooling down in the outdoor swimming pools in Kandersteg and Spiez. The Scouts also attended workshops on the Messengers of Peace initiative, completing the Bern Trail and following the eco trail around Kandersteg and the sSout campsite as well as learning how the Swiss are working to protect their natural resources.

The Torwood Scouts made many friends and were widely praised by people they met.Expedition leader Gordon Niven said: “The Scouts did themselves and Scotland proud, they mixed well with everyone, made many friends at the centre and when travelling around Switzerland, embraced many experiences and have memories and friendships that will stay with them