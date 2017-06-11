Run, hide and tell if the need arises

The events of last weekend in London, coupled with the recent attack in Manchester, are a concern no matter where you live.

Officers from Falkirk Command, Police Scotland and right across the UK are working tirelessly to protect communities.

It’s important you remain vigilant but not alarmed and plan how to protect yourself if the need arises.

If you find yourself caught up in such an incident then you should RUN to a place of safety. This is a better option than to surrender or negotiate. If there’s nowhere to go then HIDE. Turn your phone onto silent and turn off the vibrate function.

Barricade yourself into your hiding place if you can.

It’s also vital that you TELL the police by calling 999 when it is safe to do so.

Also tell others of the threat if you can so they don’t approach danger.

Based on the experiences of people who have survived attacks, we know the Run, Hide, Tell advice has saved lives. So our advice to local readers is follow this guidance until officers arrive on the scene.

Attacks of this nature are rare in Scotland.

So I’d encourage all of our communities to be vigilant but not alarmed.