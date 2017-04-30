Public’s assistance is invaluable

The traditional idea of policing has changed over recent years with officers in the Falkirk area dealing on a daily basis with concern calls. A concern call is where officers are requested to attend and assist with a member of the public whose friends, relatives, professionals or passers-by have become concerned about. There are many underlying causes for these calls from missing person enquiries to mental health issues.

These incidents require a quick and dedicated response and can be protracted. The assistance from the public is invaluable, the clues to members of our community’s well-being can often be found within the community itself. Many missing persons have been found by information given by the public.

This week I had the pleasure of attending the Divisional Recognition Awards at Falkirk Police Office. These awards recognise the excellent work of officers and members of the community for an array of incidents but notably the bravery of some Falkirk residents was exemplary.

Without your help we could not police as effectively as we do and create a better and safer place to live and work within Forth Valley.