Preparing for Jamborette

SCOUTS and Explorers from across the district were put through their paces for a chance to take part in an international gathering.

At the selection weekend, 37 teenagers met at Barrwood to pitch patrol tents, light fires, cook food, help make a slide and show their leadership skills.

The 13 to 16-year-olds were trying out for a place at next year’s 36th Scottish International Jamborette which takes place at Blair Atholl.

All the candidates must be aged between 14 and 17 on July 16, 2018.

As well as 500 Scottish Explorer Scouts there will be 500 Scouts from 15 countries. They will participate in a variety of activities including abseiling, canoeing, archery, sailing, grass skiing, electronics, hiking, cooking, computing, orienteering, crafts and pioneering.

Each of the districts has a quota they can send to the event – Falkirk has been allocated four (24 young people), so fingers crossed for all those hopefuls.

THE 62nd group is helping celebrate its 80th birthday with a brain teasing night.

Leaders have organised a quiz night at Larbert Bowling Club to take place on Friday, November 17.

The idea is to raise funds as well as have a good time.

Tickets are £5, children go free. As well as multi-age quiz rounds there will be games for children and a couple of fundraisers.

Contact frank.fotheringham@blueyonder.co.uk for further details.

A BIG thank you has been sent to everyone who helped the 27th Bonnybridge group and its latest fundraising effort.

A very successful race night at the Bonnybridge Golf Club along with a prize draw which offered a first prize of a holiday for four up to the value of £1000 raised more than £3000.

Group scout leader Margaret Plank said: “This was a tremendous effort from everyone.

“In particular I want to say a personal thank you to all the parents who helped make this such a success. Without their support we would never have been able to achieve so much.”

All the money raised will be used to replace ageing equipment.