Police Call: Uniting everyone for safer web use

On Tuesday, Falkirk officers took part in the Safer Internet Day where the theme was Be the Change: Unite for a Better Internet!

Co-ordinated in the UK by the UK Safer Internet Centre, many local and national organisations take part in helping promote the safe, responsible and positive use of digital technology for children and young people.

Figures from last year showed the campaign reached 2.5 million children and 2.5 million parents nationally.

Falkirk’s school-based officers have been taking part, through presentations to secondary school children.

Internet safety continues to present challenges for officers with more and more crimes undertaken online.

It can affect all ages but taking small steps may help reduce your vulnerability.

Contact your internet provider and ask if they offer parental controls.

Never give out your personal details to unsolicited e-mails and if the email looks too good to be true, it probably is!

You should also never click on a link embedded in an unsolicited email as it may contain a virus. When purchasing online use secure methods of payment.

These small steps should help you stay safer online.