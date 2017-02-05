Police Call: Uninsured drivers risking it on roads

Uninsured drivers are being targeted in a week of action by local officers in partnership with the Motor Insurers’ Bureau (MIB).

You wouldn’t dream of not protecting your home, yet across Forth Valley some car owners drive without car insurance, road tax or MOT’s.

Road policing officers and the MIB will use the latest intelligence to focus on known uninsured drivers and hotspots, with drivers found to be breaking the law facing points, fines and having their vehicle seized and potentially crushed.

In 2016, across Scotland more than 8000 vehicles were seized through this partnership approach.

The Scottish Government is committed, through Scotland’s Road Safety Framework to 2020, to achieving safer road travel in Scotland.

As you can imagine when vehicles are stopped other offences may also come to light such as no road tax and/or MOT.

In one day alone this week, 89 vehicles were stopped and, worryingly for local officers, one in eight had no MOT.

If you don’t have the appropriate documentation for your car, you are taking a real chance of being caught out by local officers and could face court action.