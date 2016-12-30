Police Call: Extra resources for football and New Year

After the frantic build up to Christmas, this period prior to New Year offers an opportunity to draw breath – before it all starts again!

Falkirk’s festive policing plan is still in operation, with additional resources working day and night to keep people safe. It will continue through to early January when it is hoped the ongoing effort of officers and staff will ensure our communities have a great time bringing in the New Year.

This weekend will also see additional patrols during the day in Falkirk to deal with any football-related issues.

These additional patrols will concentrate primarily on licensed premises and the travel network routes, working with British Transport Police Scotland to ensure travelling fans and the general public are safe.

Officers will not tolerate any anti-social behaviour linked to sporting events and will enforce legislation to ensure no disorder occurs.

There will also be additional resources at Hogmanay, working with street pastors, safebase, fire and ambulance personnel to ensure everyone has a good night out.

101 is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and can be used anywhere in Scotland to contact Police Scotland or any other UK force.