Police Call: Certificate for air weapons required

On behalf of the Falkirk area command officers and staff, I’d like to wish readers happy New Year.

I’d also like to thank our fellow emergency workers, voluntary groups, Falkirk Council staff, business owners and the public in Falkirk for making the festive period enjoyable and safe.

No doubt many resolutions have been made. Our officers and staff are committed to delivering the best policing service they can.

With the cold winter nights now upon us, it’s time to remind all drivers to take care and plan their journeys.

The normal commute may be more problematic with snow and ice so you should be prepared for any delays and keep a warm blanket or extra clothing in the car. It’s also useful to have a fully charged mobile in case you need to call the emergency services.

The Air Weapon and Licensing (Scotland) Act 2015 came into effect on December 31 2016. This new law requires any person who possesses, purchases or uses an air weapon to have a certificate to legally hold them.

So far more than 2000 air weapons have been surrendered in the Forth Valley area and over the days leading up to Hogmanay many more were handed into local police offices for destruction.