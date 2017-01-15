Police Call: A challenging time for all

Between November 28, 2016, and January 8, 2017, officers undertook additional patrols in our high footfall shopping areas to keep people safe.

The aim of these additional patrols was to provide reassurance, be visible to all and, where offences have been committed, ensure they were dealt with the minimum disruption to shop employees. It was noted that reported shoplifting during the festive period was down from previous years, although 20 people were still charged for this crime during this period.

The patrols also cleared up court warrants, detected drug offences, recovered counterfeit currency which has resulted in one male being reported to the procurator fiscal and helped a confused resident find their car after they had forgotten where they had parked.

In addition one male was charged with littering, one stolen vehicle was recovered in Falkirk town centre, and other road traffic offences detected.

Our dedicated Christmas patrols, ward officers, response officers, special constables, community investigation units and the community alcohol and violence reduction unit all also contributed to policing activity

It has been a challenging time for all and I’m glad that the officers and staff at Falkirk police office contributed to a safe festive period.