Pitching in at radio station and it’s a whole different ball game

It’s not often that I’m off doing something journalism-based that doesn’t involve newspapers.

For the past four and a half years the only journalistic experience I’ve had is in the offices of The Falkirk Herald, disregarding the stuff I get up to at uni.

However, the past week has been all change and today I write to you from the offices of Central FM.

Broadcast journalism is something which I’ve been interested in since getting stuck into my studies.

Talking has never been a shortfall of mine. So getting involved in a career which allows me to talk to and meet as many people as possible naturally suits me. My week at Central FM has only highlighted this more.

I’m only half way through the week and, so far, I’ve written multiple stories for broadcast, covered Twitter and online feeds and been sent out for interviews all over Forth Valley. It’s fair to say, I’m having a ball!

It’s probably best to point out that I’m not talking on the radio ... yet.

One thing I’d undermined was how much work goes into training your voice for broadcast. Getting the right pitch, pace and tone while following general rules is difficult but a challenge I’m enjoying undertaking.

Finding the balance between different journalistic styles is something else which is proving fun to learn about.

Print, broadcast and online styles all differ and switching between them is really testing my knowledge.

With regards to my future plans in journalism, who knows where I’ll end up?

There’s still an awful lot I need to learn in terms of the different tricks of the trade. And there’s so much more for me to experience before I leave university.

But I’m now feeling more confident about branching off into a career in broadcast.