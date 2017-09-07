Pet of the Week: Troy

Troy, a lovely 11-year-old black collie cross , is looking for a special someone who will offer him a forever home.

The handsome old gentleman likes lying in the garden and snoozing under trees.

He walks beautifully on the lead and adores going to the beach and woods. His favourite food is fish but he loves sausages.

Troy wants a quiet, adult-only home with at home most of the day.

He loves people but needs time to get to know them before feeling comfortable with them grooming him.

If you can offer him a home, contact The Dogs Trust, West Calder, on 01506 873459.