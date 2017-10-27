Pet of the Week: Lex

Lex, a handsome five-year-old Border Collie, is a friendly, excitable boy who adores people and is keen to approach everyone to say hello.

An energetic boy, who enjoys playing with his toys and especially his ball, Lex is looking for a new home as, sadly, his owner became ill and could no longer look after him.

Lex is very sweet and friendly, house-trained and happy to be left home alone a few hours.

He loves his walks, playing outside and is good in the car. If you think you can offer Lex a home, contact the Dogs Trust West Calder on 01506 873459.