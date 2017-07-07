Perfectly Frank with Mandie Stevenson: Happy ‘pug-day’ to you

My family and I call my beloved Pug ‘King Frank’.

There is no better way to describe Frank other than a pampered pooch. It was his first birthday at the beginning of June and what an amazing day we all had together.

Our very first puppy party and probably not the last. He was treated to a pamper spa in the morning where he was given a thorough wash, blow dry, nails clipped and then topped off with a special blueberry facial.

If that wasn’t enough, when we arrived home he was given all his birthday presents, cards and big blue ‘1’ balloon.

In addition to this I had arranged for his puppy friends to attend his puppy party.

The puppies all literally ran about chasing each other for a solid four hours. It was delightful to watch Frank have so much fun with his friends.

The highlight of the day for the canines was probably the ‘dog’ birthday cake and ice cream cones. Slightly over the top, but I am a proud mum.

I am still getting slagged by all my friends for having a party for Frank, but I am a strong believer that all birthdays should be celebrated amongst family and friends.

Never take a birthday for granted, nobody knows when their last one will be.

Frank is a popular boy in Falkirk, he now has a candle and reed diffuser range – Perfectly Frank – which launched in the Falkirk HUB last Thursday. These have been designed and produced by the Candle Shack based in Larbert. All money from the sale of these products is being donated to Breast Cancer Now Scotland.

The generosity from the Candle Shack is remarkable. The scents available are Pomegranate and Peony. The quality of the products are outstanding and I am honoured to have inspired this range.

I am thoroughly enjoying writing my ‘Perfectly Frank’ columns, I have a real passion for writing and my columns have given me the confidence to express my feelings on paper.

I realise I have been extremely busy enjoying my adventures with my friends that I have hardly mentioned my family.

I do spend most of my time with my family and I don’t tell them enough how much I enjoy my days out and quality time with them.

My family are my inspiration and the backbone to helping me have such a great outlook in life. Frank and I spend most Sundays with my mum and dad and treasure our days together.

We recently climbed Dumyat and what I enjoyed the most was being out in the fresh air away from the stresses of day to day life. It is great exercise for us and the most beautiful views from the top. We did choose an exceptionally windy day and my poor mum and Frank were scared at the top so we didn’t appreciate the nice views for too long before venturing back down.

My mum gets a little crabby when hungry and did continue to mention food most of the journey back down. The Benny T’s fish supper that my dad treated us to afterwards did therefore go down a treat.